by FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Community Affairs has summoned the Chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Oloruntoba Oke and management of the council to the House to answer questions over irregularities in documentation of projects executed in the council.

The Committee, led by its chairman, Hon Olawale Subair made this known during a visit to the Council, as part of its ongoing oversight visits to Local Government and LCDAs in the state.

Subair, who stressed that the visit was to ensure orderliness and accountability, said the invitation to the Council Engineer and Council Treasurer was in that regard.

One of the members, Kehinde Joseph observed some irregularities in the Projects Documents presented to the Committee.

Hon. Joseph observed double entry of projects, inadequacy in the projects data among others.

However, the Chairman of the National Union of Local Government Employees commanded the Chairman, for taking priority in the welfare of the Staff.

Also, the Leader of the House, Abiodun Akinola commended political leaders in the LCDA for their quick interference in the Legislature-Executive rancour, which now resulted into a better atmosphere.