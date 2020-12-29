The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday swore in a new member-elect, Mr Obafemi Saheed, as lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saheed won the Dec. 5 by-election to replace late Tunde Braimoh, who died earlier in the year.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said during the swearing-in ceremony that the Oath of Allegiance of Membership had been administered on the lawmaker-elect by the Head of the Legal Department of the assembly.

The speaker prayed that Saheed’s tenure would bring development to his constituency and the state.

He said: “The event that brought you here will not happen again. We are happy to receive you as one of us, and pray that you continue to abide by the oath of office you have taken.

“We are sure your presence here will contribute to the development of the House and the state.’’

Obasa, therefore, urged him to work together and cooperate with other members of the House in the interest of his constituency.

He urged him to get clarification from the office of the Speaker or that of the Clerk if he was not clear on any issue. (NAN)