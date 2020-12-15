BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The Lagos State House of Assembly has enjoined Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso to intensify campaign against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary on Tuesday, said that it was important for the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi to brief the House on efforts being made by the government to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

While observing that the governor has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and responding to treatment he said that the Governor should call on the Commissioner for Information to continue to create awareness for the people so that they could take precautions against COVID-19.

“The Clerk of the House should also ensure that the staff of the House of Assembly and visitors observe COVID-19 protocols.

“We should sustain the campaign against the spread of the disease in the state. We all know that the disease is on the increase in the United States of America and in other countries.

“The Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi should come and brief the House efforts being made to prevent the spread of the disease in the state,” Obasa said.

Commenting on the matter, Hon. (Prince) Bisi Yusuf representing Alimosho and member of the House Committee on Health Services, “I am afraid of what was happening in Lagos State, and that the people were not taking precaution against the disease”.

According to him, the state could not afford another lockdown, but that the people needed to be cautious adding that the only option was for the people to observe the new normal, which he said is COVID-19 protocols.