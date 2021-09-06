The Lagos State government has said it will commence massive demolition of structures along the Right of Way of Ikorodu Roundabout from today in preparation for the junction improvement traffic diversion plan slated for midnight Friday, 17th September, 2021.

The commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos explained that demolition would be executed in phases.

According to him, the first phase which will take place on the first day will cover CAC Road Junction to Ayangburen Road while the second phase will cover AP Filling Station inwards Sabo.

Oladeinde further explained that on the second day, the demolition exercise would be carried out at the Sabo Police station, Central Mosque, Conoil and Ayangburen Road from morning till afternoon.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that though the demolition would not impede on traffic flow, alternative routes had been made available to reduce the pressure that might occur during the demolition exercise and to sensitise motorists ahead of the full project commencement which would last for eight months.

Oladeinde reiterated that the main carriageway of the affected axis would not be barred from traffic but the alternative routes had been provided to give motorists options for smooth operation around the corridor.

The commissioner further stated that the exercise had been organised in phases to ensure safety of the motoring public as well as the contractors on site, while assuring that road signs, barriers and caution guards would be mounted along the affected sites to guide traffic flow inbound and outbound Ikorodu Roundabout.

He urged the public to cooperate with the state government to ensure successful commencement and execution of the project.