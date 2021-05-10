BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Determined to achieve a multimodal transport system aimed at tackling traffic gridlocks across the metropolis, Lagos State government has taken delivery of seven new boats equipped with modern gadgets.

The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Mr. Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, who disclosed this at the weekend while taking delivery of some of the boats at the Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu, expressed delight at the safety features and aesthetics of the boats.

He pointed out that the boats were built solely by local manufacturers to international standards, assuring commuters of a safe, fast and pleasurable experience on the waterways.

He said, “Taking the delivery of these boats is a testimony to the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to continue enabling the growth trajectories of the local economy, thereby creating jobs along the value chain of the marine transportation system”.

“These new boats will be deployed immediately to take care of the increasing number of commuters and we can assure you that Lagosians are in for a bundle of productive experiences in water transportation because the new boats are equipped with modern technological features and built to international standards.”

While reiterating the state government’s commitment to a multimodal transport system, he stated that the government is currently building and renovating 15 new jetties across the coastal lines of the state to open up more routes.

The Managing Director revealed that some of the new boats will be deployed specifically to Epe and Badagry to alleviate and create alternative means of transportation to commuters faced with the challenges of traffic gridlock occasioned by the ongoing road rehabilitation along the axis.

“This is good news for the good people of Epe and Badagry as we will be deploying some of the new boats to the axis to tackle the challenges of road traffic occasioned by road rehabilitation and create reliable alternative means of commuting through the waterways daily”, he stated.