The chief judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has inaugurated a five-man Local Government Election Petition Appeal Tribunal with a charge to the members to perform their duty without fear or favour.

Justice Alogba stated that the Appeal Tribunal was set up to enable dissatisfied candidates at the local government elections conducted recently find succour in the justice system.

He urged the judges who administered the judicial oaths as well as the oath of secrecy to be up and doing and live above board in the performance of their duties.

The local government elections were conducted on July 24 across Lagos state.

According to the chief judge, “Appeal has started coming in. That is why we are setting up this tribunal. Honourable Justice Morenike Olasunmbo Obadina will chair the tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other members are Justice Beatrice Adesuwa Oke-Lawal, Justice Olubunmi Olutoyin Fadipe, Justice Wasiu Animahun and Justice Abisoye Bashua.

“I have carefully thought about the antecedents of all the judges we are putting forth today.

“I am deeply satisfied with their integrity, hard work, impartiality and honour concerning justice delivery.”

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Obadina expressed gratitude on behalf of members of the tribunal.

She said, “On behalf of the members of the tribunal for appeal cases of the local government election, we pledge to do all within our power to work exceedingly before the tribunal, work within the time frame as mandated by law.”