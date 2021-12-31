The Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) has said announced the appointments of three professionals to join its board as non-executive directors to boost it’s technical expertise and corporate governance.

According to the LCFE, the new directors are; the managing director, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri; the founder and managing partner, Imperial Law Office, Mrs Afolake Lawal, and a seasoned chartered accountant, Mr John Osode.

Jalo-Waziri has almost three decades hands-on experience across multiple financial disciplines, with his career spanning investment banking, securities trading, pension funds and conventional asset management, business development and regulation.

He is an award-winning executive, with reputable history in leading transformational change in businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to being appointed CEO, CSCS Plc, Mr. Jalo-Waziri was executive director, Capital Markets at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with primary responsibility for deepening the market through products, innovation, and new listings.

He brokered the partnership between the NSE and the London Stock Exchange, an alliance which has birthed several dual listings on these bourses.

The LCFE stated further that “Lawal is the founder and managing partner of Imperial Law Office. Her core focus is on corporate matters, with a bias for corporate governance, commercial law practice, mergers & acquisitions, corporate restructuring, corporate finance, among other. She has over 25 years of experience advising and growing global companies with significant operating scale and complexity.”

Similarly, Osode has worked in various capacities since he qualified as an Accountant. He has over 32 years of experience in the Financial Accounting industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osode is currently the chief finance officer of KC Gaming Network Limited. He is also an accomplished Farmer with extensive Farmland.