Lagos State government has compensated owners of properties that were demolished to pave for ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe Road Expansion Project.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented the cheques of various to the affected property owners which included Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe.

The total sum of money paid as compensation by the state government was N500 millions.

Baba Suwe got a sum of N3. 1 million as compensation for his demolished property while Malok Petrol Station got N100 millions, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36 millions, Igbe Central Mosque Degolu Junction got N8 million.

The project which Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioned, was the first phase of upgraded Ijede Road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe), which was 6. 05km.

Ijede Road is a major strategic road that cuts across four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and it is the only road leading to Ijede, Gberigbe, Agura Towns and other 37 communities in Ikorodu Local Government.

Speaking at the occasion, Sanwo-Olu said the completion of the road was a promise fulfilled, noting that his administration had delivered yet another road that would make life more comfortable and meaningful for citizens.

“In December 2019, we were here to flag-off the extensive rehabilitation works on Ijede Road. On that occasion, I made a promise that the contractor would immediately move to site and that the project would be delivered in 18 months.”

“At that time, we did not envisage the devastating impact of the COVID 19 pandemic and the effect of the ensuing lockdown on the way we work and implement our projects. We also did not envision the #EndSARS protests that degenerated into the wanton destruction of lives and properties.

Despite these challenges, and the dwindling financial resources of the state, brought about by the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on private and public sector businesses, we have, however, kept our promise and the rehabilitated Ijede Road (Itamaga-Ewu Elepe Section) is being delivered today as scheduled.

“Today, we will also present compensation cheques to some of the affected people whose properties had to give way for the Igbogbo-Igbe Road Expansion Project. This speaks to the fact that ours is a responsive government alive to its responsibilities to deliver the greatest good to the greatest number.