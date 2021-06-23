The council chairman of Eti -Osa East Local Council Development Area LCDA,Lagos State Mr. Olufunmi Olatunji is dead.

According to a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Mr Gbenga Arowolo, on Tuesday, the chairman, who also got his party ticket, the All Progressives Congress, APC to run for a second term in the local government election which comes up next month July 24,died on Tuesday.

“The chairman was until late night of Monday June 21, the executive chairman of Eti-Osa LCDA.

“With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of almighty Allah, we announce the passing away after a brief illness, of our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, nation-builder.

“He will be buried in accordance with the Islamic rite on Tuesday at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

“We are confident that Almighty Allah will grant him Al Jannah Firdaus,” the media aide statement reads.

The late chairman was 65 years old