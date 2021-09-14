Lagos State commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that the state has recorded 233 COVID-19 related deaths during the third wave of the pandemic thereby bringing cumulative deaths from the pandemic to 608.

Abayomi who disclosed this in his Facebook account, disclosed that as at 12th of September, 2021, the state recorded eight deaths which is the highest per day on the 10th, 28th and 31st of August, 2021, during the third wave of the pandemic,

The commissioner said the state’s cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases amounted to 75,179 with an average COVID-19 case positivity of 10.6 per cent.

In line with the state’s strategy, Abayomi said the state government had increased the number of isolation centers available to treat COVID-19 during the third wave to 410 with 178 available beds.

Despite the devastating effects of the COVID-19 third wave on the economy, Abayomi emphasized that the state government would keep the economy open while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that decision making policies were constantly being modified, putting the economy, Lagos residents and data from COVID-19 trends into consideration.

The management of COVID-19 in Lagos is now via home based care, telemedicine and isolation in severe cases, hence testing is still on and has become a social responsibility, Abayomi disclosed, while noting that so far, the isolation consortium has been able to isolate 5,602 passengers of interest till date.