Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday lamented the increasing number of third wave of the deadly COVID-19 cases in the state, saying oxygen demand from the patients at various isolation centres has risen to 400 oxygen cylinders daily.

The governor who stated this while giving an update on the management of the pandemic at the state House, Alausa Ikeja, said the demands might increase in the next few weeks.

He said the state had received 299,992 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the second phase of the national vaccination campaign, adding that the administration of the vaccines would commence tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu blamed the emergence of the third wave on account of non-adherence to the laid-down health protocols designed to mitigate the pandemic.

He said between the 8th of May, 2021 and the 21st of August, 2021, a total of 88,847 persons of interest (POIs) arrived in Lagos via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Of the 88,847 POIs, 1,073 tested positive following arrival.

According to him, as dictated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), passengers from red-listed countries (India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey) are required to observe mandatory isolation.