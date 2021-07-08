Contrary to reports being circulated in the social media, Lagos State Government has denied shutting any school in the state for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The state’s ministry of Education in a state issued Assistant Director, Public Affairs Ganiu Lawal posited that its agencies did not order the closure of any school due to Covid-19, saying the reported closure of two private schools in Lekki did not follow a directive from the Government, as speculated in the media.

‘’Preliminary finding by the Lagos State Ministry of Education, according to the Hon. Commissioner for Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, revealed that the closure of the two schools was a decision of the school proprietors to pre-empt the likelihood of further spread of a reported Covid-19 case by a parent at Standard Bearer Secondary School, Lekki.

‘’However, The Ministry has contacted the management of both Lagoon Girls Secondary School and Standard Bearer Secondary School in Lekki and the schools confirmed the closure as a proactive measure. The school owners further revealed that learning will continue online, until the coast is clear that students and staff of the schools will be safe to have physical contact.’’

The Commissioner advised school proprietors to adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure safety of students and staff.

She urged parents to remain vigilant to ensure that the state government’s efforts at reducing the negative effect of Covid-19 are not fruitless.