Lagos State U-17 Girls Basketball team has emerged champions of the maiden edition of Southwest Rising Stars U17 Girls Basketball Championship.

Lagos who won all their four matches in the tournament enroute to final defeated Ogun (63-55) on Thursday at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere to lift the trophy.

Lagos started the final like a house on fire with 16-09 and went ahead to win the second quarter (17-11) but lost 19-22 and 11-13 to Ogun in the third and fourth quarters.

Earlier before the final, Osun state picked finished third best after handing a one-point defeat to Ondo (34-33) to win the bronze medal.

Samuel Gbemisola, Lagos State player emerged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

The week-long basketball championship started on Friday December 3 and ended December 9 with six states from Southwest part of Nigeria participated in the round-robin tournament.

The Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation had in April 2021 held Rising Stars U17 Boys Basketball Championship in Akure Ondo where Lagos State emerged champions after beating Oyo State in final.

Elated Olumide Oyedeji said he was satisfied with outcome of the competition and expected to see the players use the platform to greater heights.