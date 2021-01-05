BY GEORGE OKOJIE |

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said despite the challenges encountered by the state in the out gone year 2020, the state triumphed and emerged stronger and ready to commission 377 projects across the state.

Sanwo-Olu who stated this at the 2021 hybrid edition of the Lagos State annual Thanksgiving Service held at Lagos House Ikeja, noted that the challenges did not only disrupt the state’s economy but crippled and threatened its existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, ‘’As a state, we cannot but give unending praise to God, especially considering all the blows dealt to us last year. First there was the Coronavirus pandemic, of which our dear State has been the national epicenter, and then there was the incalculable violence and destruction we suffered during the course of protests hijacked protests in October 2020.

‘’Either one of these two tragedies could have completely disrupted and crippled our economy and existence, but we survived both of them.

And we did not only survive, we triumphed, and we can look back and say that we emerged from 2020 stronger and more confident about the inherent greatness and resilience of our State.

‘’The theme of this year’s thanksgiving service, In Everything Give Thanks, has been inspired by Psalms 50 verse 23, which says, “Whoever offers praise glorifies Me; And to him who orders his conduct aright I will show the salvation of God.”