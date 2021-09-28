Lagos State government yesterday said it has employed over 400 health workers to fill existing vacancies in state-owned secondary health facilities between the last quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.

The chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Atinuke Onayiga disclosed this on Monday after reviewing the report of the ongoing recruitment exercise currently being coordinated by the Health Service Commission.

According to Onayiga, the 400 health workers comprising Consultants, Medical Officers, Dental Officers, Medical House Officers, Pharmacists, Pharmacy technicians, Nurses, Nurse Interns, Dietitians, Physiotherapist, Radiographers, Optometrist, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Medical Laboratory Technician, Dental Therapist, Dental Technologists, Medical Health Records Officers, Medical Engineers, Pharmacy Interns, Physiotherapy Interns, Radiographer Intern, Medical Laboratory and Scientist Interns.

She noted that the engagement of the health care workers is part of the current administration’s strategy to improve human resources for health towards the provision of qualitative healthcare delivery in Lagos State, adding that the recruitment of the health workers was conducted consequent to the approval of the Governor and in line with the exit replacement and human resource policy of the state government.

She said: “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu places priority on human resources for health, human capital development, and medical infrastructural development as a means of achieving the Health and Environment mandate of THEMES agenda. The Lagos State Health Service Commission in alignment with the THEMES agenda is doing everything within its capacity to ensure optimal human resource provision to the public health sector.

“This, we will vigorously pursue until we attain an equitable distribution of human resources in our health facilities which will ensure improved access to qualitative and efficient health service delivery. It should reduce waiting time and improve the overall patient experience in our health facilities in line with our mandate”.