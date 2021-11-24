Civil society organisations have expressed divergent views about the federal government’s rejection of the EndSARs report by a panel set up by Lagos State government, with some supporting the government and others opposing it.

The minister of information Lai Mohammed had yesterday described the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to Investigate Cases of Police Brutality and the Incident at Lekki Toll Gate as a rehash of the unverified fake news that had been playing on social media since the incident of October 20, 2020.

But while some CSOs and senior advocates backed the minister, others saw his comments as part of the government’s tactics to sweep the matters arising from the report under the carpet.

Lai Mohammed, who disclosed federal government’s rejection of the report during a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said it is incredible that a Judicial Panel set up to investigate an incident has submitted a report laden with allegations, the same allegations it was set up to investigate in the first instance.

Mohammed said instead of sitting for all of one year, the panel could have just compiled social media ‘tales by the moonlight’ on the incident and submitted, saving taxpayers’ funds and everyone’s time.

He said the report is nothing but the triumph of fake news and the intimidation of a silent majority by a vociferous lynch mob.

The minister said the federal government has read some critical analysis of the report by a courageous few, adding that one commentator, a lawyer, noted that it raised more questions than answers.

He said, “Another commentator, a journalist, called it a ‘disgraceful report by a disgraceful panel’, saying it reported allegations instead of investigating the allegations.

“Yet another wondered how a Judicial Panel could use the words ‘massacre in context’ and equate such to a massacre. All these and many more have raised questions on that report.

“We salute their courage and refusal to be cowed by the rampaging lynch mob that has been screaming blue murder since the report was released.”

Speaking further, he accused a section of the Nigerian media of also joining the lynch mob, saying in an attempt to vilify the government at all costs, they had done themselves a great disservice.

The minister said that never in the history of any Judicial Panel in the country has its report been riddled with so many errors, inconsistencies, discrepancies, speculations, innuendoes, omissions, and conclusions that are not supported by evidence.

According to him, “We do not intend to bore you by rehashing details of the discrepancies, innuendoes, inconsistencies, and errors in that report. They are already in the public space. Let us, however, point out some key highlights of such discrepancies, errors, omissions, etc.

“The report threw away the testimony of ballistic experts who testified before it. The experts said, inter alia, in their testimony: ‘The Team finds that from the medical data examined, including the timeline of arrival at the medical facility and the nature of the injuries sustained by the victims who were taken to the five medical facilities, that no military-grade live ammunition (high-velocity) was fired at the protesters at Lekki Tollgate on 20th October 2020, within the timeframe of reference (18.30- 20.34hrs).

‘That the GSW (Gun Shot Wounds) injuries (four in number between 19:05 and 19:45 hrs), which were examined by the Team, can be safely identified as being discharged by either low velocity calibre and/or artisanal/12-gauge firearms (artisanal firearms are locally-fabricated weapons).’

“What is certain is that had the military personnel deliberately fired military-grade live ammunition directly at the protesters, there would have been significantly more fatalities and catastrophic injuries recorded. This was clearly not the case.

“The same panel that said it deemed as credible the evidence of the forensic pathologist, Prof. John Obafunwa, that only three of the bodies on which post mortem was conducted were from Lekki and only one had gunshot injury, went on to contradict itself by saying nine persons died of gunshot wounds at Lekki!

“The man whose evidence (that he counted 11 bodies in a military van where he was left for dead before he escaped) was found to be crucial by the panel never testified in person. Rather, the video of his ‘testimony’ was played by someone else. It did not occur to the panel to query the veracity of the testimony of a man who said he was shot and presumed dead but still had time to count dead bodies inside a supposedly dark van at night!

“The panel said trucks with brushes underneath were brought to the Lekki Toll Gate in the morning of October 21, 2020 to clean up bloodstains and other evidence, but still found bullet casings at the same site when it visited on October 30, 2020.

“it said soldiers picked up bullet casings from Lekki Toll Gate on the night of October 20, 2020, yet claimed that policemen came to the same spot to pick the same bullet casings on October 21, 2020!

“The panel was silent on the family members of those reportedly killed, merely insinuating they were afraid to testify. Even goats have owners who will look for them if they do not return home, not to talk of human beings. Where are the family members of those who were reportedly killed at Lekki Toll Gate? If the panel is recommending compensation for the families, what are their identities and addresses? Who will receive the compensations when no family members have shown up to date?

“How did a man who reported seeing the lifeless body of his brother himself end up being on the list of the panel’s deceased persons?

“How can a Judicial Panel convince anyone that the names of some casualties of the Lekki Toll Gate incident listed as numbers 3 (Jide), 42 (Tola) and 43 (Wisdom) are not fictitious names.

“Why did the Judicial Panel feel compelled to concoct a ”massacre in context” as a euphemism for ”massacre”? A massacre is a massacre. What is ”massacre in context?”

He appealed to the families of those allegedly killed in Lekki incident to speak out even as it rejected the notion that soldiers and policemen massacred innocent Nigerians at Lekki.

The information minister pointed out that the report never mentioned cases of police personnel who were brutally murdered or the massive destruction of police stations, vehicles, etc., during the EndSARS protest, querying if the panel did not consider policemen and women as human beings.

He went on: “The report didn’t make any recommendation on the innocent people whose businesses were attacked and destroyed during the protest in Lagos. I think it was too busy looking for evidence to support its conclusion of massacre in context.”

Lai Mohammed said it is clear, from the ongoing, that the report of the panel in circulation cannot be relied upon because its authenticity is in doubt.

He further stated that the Lagos State Government, being the convening authority, had yet to release any official report to the public, neither had the panel done so, adding that the cowardly leakage of an unsigned report to the public is not enough.

Mohammed said assuming the report in circulation bears any iota of genuineness, it is basic knowledge that the report of such a panel is of no force until the convening authority issues a White Paper and Gazette on it.

He said it is therefore too premature for any person or entity to seek to castigate the federal government and its agencies or officials based on such an unofficial and unvalidated report.

On CNN and other media, he said CNN had been celebrating the leaked report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

He said, “In its rush to claim vindication, CNN apparently didn’t even read the report before rolling out the drums in celebration.

“By that action, CNN has celebrated prematurely and has now committed a double faux pas: First, by relying on unverified social media stories and videos to carry out an investigation of the 20th October, 2020 incident at Lekki, where it did not have a correspondent on ground. CNN goofed in its report on the findings of the panel, which fell below the main standards of journalism.

“Second, CNN rushed to the air to celebrate an unsigned and unverified report that is riddled with inconsistencies, errors, discrepancies, innuendoes. That’s a double faux pas by a news organisation that is eager and willing to compromise standards just to claim vindication.”

On some media houses validating the report, he wondered how any news organisation worth its salt could write an editorial validating this kind of report.

He wondered if they do not see what others, including journalists and lawyers, see, adding that a Nigerian newspaper chose to hail what it called ‘’detailed investigative report’’ by CNN, even when the cable news channel did not even cover the incident of October 20, 2020!

“There is absolutely nothing in the report that is circulating to make us change our stand that there was no massacre at Lekki on October 20th 2020.

“For us to change our stand, a well-investigated report of the incident that meets all required standards and will withstand every scrutiny must be produced and presented to the public,” he asserted, adding that the report in circulation does not meet those requirements.

“It’s untenable to say that some families did not come out because they are afraid. Any parent who is afraid to testify about the death of his or her child is not worthy to be called a parent,” he said.

On allegations that soldiers killed innocent Nigerians, he said that conclusion is not supported by the weight of available evidence.

Mohammed said indictment for murder is a very serious issue that cannot be done on the basis of allegations and corroborations, as the panel did.

He said such allegations must be proved beyond any reasonable doubt, adding that the report in circulation is calculated to embarrass the federal government and its agencies without foolproof evidence.

The minister said the 37 policemen and six soldiers who died across the country during the EndSARS protest are also Nigerians and should not be forgotten.

He noted that those who have engaged in premature celebration of the report in circulation should now go back and read it thoroughly and tell Nigerians whether it can pass any serious scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Lai Mohammed’s comments has sparked off comments from Nigerians.

While some backed the minister, others saw it as part of the government’s tactics to sweep the matters arising from the report under the carpet.

The spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Comrade Mark Adebayo said, ‘’It is callous, it is inhumane and it is satanic for anybody that has his or her own children to deny an obvious and clear murder of youths at Lekki toll gate. It is preposterous, it is indefensible, it is irresponsible and it is very, very painful coming from a government that is supposed to defend the sanctity of life; it is not only reprehensible, it is unacceptable.

‘’Do you know why the government is doing its worst (I deliberately chose that word) to deny what really happened? It is the fact that they knew they had committed what amounted to a crime against humanity which is triable at the International Criminal Court.

‘’Some of us at the level of civil society groups, we are speaking towards that direction. Buhari government is culpable of massacre at the toll gate; they want to avoid that. They are making it worse by denying the obvious. It is so preposterous that Alhaji Lai Mohammed can continue to deny what is obvious, by asking for bodies of those killed and testimonies of people who have lost their dear ones and people have come out.

But the leader of Defend Lagos Coalition (DLC), Comrade Nelson Ekujumi argued that the minister merely stated the obvious when he said the report was fake and unreliable, deliberately calculated to embarrass the federal government and its agencies without foolproof evidence.

He said the Lagos #EndSARS judicial panel members should be interrogated for doing a shoddy job, submitting a report not based on facts and evidence but one fraught with errors inconsistencies, suppositions, innuendos, hearsays, and predetermined conclusion that had been tabled by the petitioners before now.

Ekujumi, who said he attended the panel sitting for one year, stated that the reports cited the example of one Nathaniel Solomon who alleged that his younger brother was killed at the Lekki Toll Gate and could not prove his case.

On his part, Comrade Debo Adeniran of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CALCOL) said: “I am surprised that the minister of information is reacting to that report, because officially the report has not been released. That the report was submitted doesn’t mean it has been released; until when a white paper comes out on it, nobody should claim to have an authentic copy of the report.

About a week since the report of the Panel of Inquiry into the shooting in Lekki, Lagos State, was made public, some lawyers in the country have called on the federal government to ensure the implementation of the recommendation of the panel’s report.

They berated the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for being economical with the truth about the October 20, 2020 incident in Lagos.

A senior advocate, Abdul Balogun, commended the panel for a job well done.

According to him, if the government means well, the recommendation of the panel report should be implemented to the letter.

”It is a shame that the information minister can still come out to defend the false narrative the government wanted the world to believe about the incident in Lekki.

”I think the honourable thing to do is for the minister to apologise to Nigerians and the entire world over the shooting in Lekki.”

Barrister Bello M. Gafar, a constitutional lawyer, accused the government of cover-up during the shooting last year.

According to him, what they tried to cover up has been made public for everyone to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the federal government to apologise to the families and other casualties for the Lekki shooting.

”The incident clearly shows who we are to the rest of the world. It shows that we don’t value human lives in this part of the world.

The constitutional lawyer said, ”It does not sound nice to the ears that a government, whose primary responsibility it is to protect the lives of its citizens, is the one killing them.

”This can’t be excused, there must be punishment for this action and someone must take responsibility for it.”

Barrister Nkem Okon said until the country learns to make those in government take responsibility for their actions, we will continue to go round in a circle as a country.

Okon said it won’t be a surprising thing if the country finds itself in this kind of situation next time because nobody is made to pay for the massacre.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has re-emphasised the primary responsibility of every responsible government which is to ensure the security of lives and property.

According to the Executive Director CISLAC, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, the federal government failed in its primary responsibility when it failed to protect young Nigerians whose only crime was a protest against the abuse of their fundamental human rights.