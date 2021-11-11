Duchess International Hospital, a purpose-built 100-bed, fully ensuite health facility that provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across a range of specialist and sub-specialty areas, has put Lagos on the world map of cities that offer excellent health care services, says the acting Consul General, United States Consulate, Mr. Bill Bridgeland.

Bridgeland disclosed this when he visited the Duchess International Hospital and said the state-of-the-facility is going to put Lagos on the world map.

He said, “This is lovely. It is beyond my expectations, super impressive. State-of-the facilities, state-of-the art personnel. This is going to put Lagos on the world map.”

In his response, the chief executive officer of the Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, explained that the hospital is a wholly indigenous brand, firmly rooted in the needs and aspirations of the domestic populace and committed to providing access to high quality affordable healthcare for residents of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

“The hospital is uniquely positioned to solve the problem of access to affordable healthcare on behalf of local communities and reverse the trend of people traveling abroad for medical treatment.

“The Duchess International Hospital provides an impressive range of advanced and highly sophisticated facilities across a variety of specialties. The hospital, for example, offers the most advanced cardiac catheterization (Cath lab) suite in Africa combined with the requisite international expertise and experience to provide minimally invasive (interventional) cardiological treatments and ‘open heart’ surgery in accordance with global best practice,” Shitta Bey explained.