The Lagos State commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, yesterday said there was a possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19, triggered by the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Abayomi who disclosed this during the state’s COVID-19 press briefing said at the current rate of the response across the country, the state would likely encounter a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in December.

He listed the potential drivers of the fourth wave to the volume of inbound passengers coming into Lagos State for Christmas and New Year festivities; low vaccination as the state has only vaccinated 2.6 per cent of its population, leaving it susceptible to a fourth wave and high anticipated social activities in December.

To mitigate the effect, the commissioner said the state was ramping up the percentage of residents of Lagos vaccinated from 2.6 per cent to 30 per cent within one year, adding that the state planned to improve testing capacity.

With only 2.6 per cent of residents fully vaccinated, Abayomi urged eligible residents to get vaccinated against the virus, adding that fully vaccinated people with the vaccine breakthrough infection were less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get the virus.