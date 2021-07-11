The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has given Lagos zone fuel station owners three months – July to September – to renew and regularise their operating licences, warning that it would shut unlicenced stations.

Zonal operations controller, DPR, Mr. Ayorinde Cardoso, gave the order in Lagos.

According to him, the three-month window was granted following interventions by industry stakeholders.

A DPR taskforce had recently shutdown 140 filling stations and 27 gas plants for operating without valid licences.

However, Cardoso said DPR decided to permit the owners of the retail outlets to reopen for business after pleas from several operators.

According to him, it had met with the representatives of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN), over the issue.

“The affected operators have been given a three-month window for the renewal/regularisation of their operating licences within the zone.

“This is in line with the department’s drive of being a business enabler and opportunity house,” Cardoso said.

The DPR taskforce had, during the two-day exercise, visited a total of 380 facilities.