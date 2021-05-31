Lagos state government generated a total of N418 billion in tax revenues despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts in 2020, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

Lagos state is said to have captured more people into the tax net with a continuous increase in taxpayers’ cumulative growth annually to over 20 per cent. The state’s tax revenue amounts to about 80 per cent of its total revenue.

The figure also represented a 4.8 per cent year-on-year growth from N398.7 billion generated in 2019 and 101 per cent of the revenue target assigned to it by the state government.

Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) chairman, Mr Ayodele Zubair made the disclosure recently during a visit by the federal and state government’s delegation on an information sharing visit to his office in Lagos, a source at the meeting said.

Although much of the progress was attributed to data-driven tax administration and technology adoption, Zubair said the purpose driven institutional arrangements, human resourcing, social contract strengthening and the political will of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were no doubt major growth factors as well.

In its desire to improve revenue generation in all the states of the federation, the federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) had as part of its series of capacity building activities, organised states’ exchange visit to Lagos State.

The aim is to foster peer learning on its World Bank Funded States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results, according to communications officer for SFTAS-PCU, Ibrahim Mohammed

As a pilot, six States (Gombe, Delta, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Sokoto and Ekiti State) representing each of the geopolitical zones were selected to take part in an internally generated revenue exchange visit to Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), the Ministry of Finance, Land Bureau, Geographical Information System and other revenue generating agencies of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the 3-day visit which held from 24th -26th May 2020 is “Exploiting New Growth Areas for Revenue Mobilisation”. At least four officers including revenue officers, tax audit officers, state GIS and land administration officers from each of the participating states benefitted from the visit. Learning outcomes included hands-on experience of tax administrative processes, procedures, adoption of innovative technology, inter-agency collaboration and more importantly taxpayer relationship management which participants experienced during their visit to two LIRS field stations (Alausa and Ikeja).

The senior programme manager for NGF, Mr Olanrewaju Ajogbasile, who led the states on the visit expressed confidence in the participants, likening them to change agents who will drive the adaptation of specific reforms considered innovative and complimentary to their current tax operations in their respective States.

He expressed gratitude and commendation to the Lagos state government which he said has continued to serve as a center for excellence on tax administration in the country.

The event ended on Wednesday 26th May 2021 with participants sharing their learning outcomes and networking with each other.