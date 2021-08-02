Lagos State government yesterday demolished thousands of shanties and kiosks on Lekki Coastal Road, saying it would monitor and prevent future encroachment and illegal occupation of any part of the road.

The chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the removal of shanties and kiosks at Marwa Ghetto, Lekki was promopted by the refusal of the occupants to vacate the road for its construction.

It was learnt that the team, led by the chairman, Lagos State Task Force had visited the ghetto two weeks before a three-day removal notice was served on the occupants.

Commenting on the exercise, Jejeloye said the operation was carried out to allow for the construction of the coastal road linking Lekki to the Free Trade Zone.

He added that the road would also serve as an alternative route to Lekki – Epe Expressway to enhance free flow of traffic on the corridor.

“We have enlightened the occupants on the strategic nature of the road they have built their shanties. Unfortunately, immediately it was cleared in 2019, they mobilized themselves and extended their occupation of the road.

“They have turned it into hideouts for criminals. They sell drugs and some of these were seized during our assessment of the area. Traffic robbers and other dangerous criminals dwell here. These can’t be allowed to thrive in Lekki, not even Lagos”, he added

He said “the essence of the demolition is to monitor the place and safeguard it so that criminals don’t return to the place again.

Government has done this in Whitesand, Ijora and other places. This is a road and nobody would use it if these criminal hideouts are not removed. No member of the public