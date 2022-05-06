All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid for the N50m Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid.

Sanwo-Olu’s chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Friday, disclosed this while attributing same to his principal.

Akosile wrote: “Breaking: Asiwaju Tinubu paid for my second term nomination and expression of interest forms to run for second term, Says Sanwo-Olu.”

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had been given a clean bill of heath to recontest the governorship position for the second term by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), which is the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos State.