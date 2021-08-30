The Lagos State government has embarked on several sensitisation campaigns on the dangers of cholera outbreak, urging residents to prioritise preventive measures.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, who disclosed this during the weekend in Lagos, urged residents not to wait until the state records cholera outbreak before embracing wholesome hygienic practices.

Bello explained that cholera thrives in unhygienic conditions and is fuelled by practices such as open defecation, drinking untreated water from unclean sources, improper disposal of refuse and not washing hands with soap always must be stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pleaded with lagosians to own the process by ensuring that proper toilet facilities are provided in residences and outdoors, where public toilets or mobile toilets must be used.

He stressed that the state government, being mindful of the large population in the state has embarked on several sensitisation campaigns on the dangers of a cholera outbreak.

He warned that the state environmental Police, known as the Task Force Against Open Defecation, has been empowered to step up its monitoring activities and apprehend anyone caught defecating in open places.