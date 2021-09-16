Amid accusations making the rounds that the Traffic Management Enforcement Team charged with the responsibility of solving the gridlock problems at the access ports leading into Apapa and its environs had compromised its position on enforcement, Lagos State government has said it is not party to the extortion ongoing along the port access roads.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting convened at the state government secretariat located in Alausa area of the state, the special adviser to the Governor on Transportation and chairman, Traffic Management Enforcement Team, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka labeled some enforcement groups as usurpers, reiterating that his team remains in charge of all enforcement through the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) with the help of the Nigerian Police Force.

He stressed that those officials and individuals beating up drivers and carrying out illegal sanctions are not backed by the state government.

While urging Truckers to speak with one voice about their woes which the gathering was poised to address, Fayinka opined that the fact finding gathering will further expose parties responsible for the current state of things at Apapa, adding that physical and graphic evidences will go a long way to legitimize their petitions and feedbacks.

Responding to the questions and comments from the stakeholders, the transport special adviser said the state government has approved a single ticketing system worth of 800 naira which will cater to waste management at the parks and also provide Tax certificates for truckers, to cut down the frequent levy placed on trucks at each Local Government by the transport unions.

In his contribution, the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Coordinator, Mr. Nnorom Emmanuel stated that the state government had a role to play in sealing the loopholes that have been created since the E-call up system was initiated, adding that most of the bonded terminals had been converted to holding bays temporarily, hence the need for prompt clearance of broken down vehicles on the access roads to minimize congestion and investigation of fraudulent activities around the corridor.

Affirming the special adviser’s position, Adebowale Ganiu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, stated that the personnel attached to the special adviser’s enforcement team are stationed to back up LASTMA along the port access roads, assuring that more Officers will be deployed to remove thugs perpetuating nefarious acts.

Emmanuel Essien, a stakeholder and a trucker urged the enforcement committee to implement stronger enforcement measures on the trucks without valid TDO’s and ETO tickets barring other truckers with business to do in the ports without physically abusing and victimizing offenders.