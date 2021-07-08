Lagos State Government has members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for giving its legislative backing to the proposed upgrade of the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education to the University of Education.

The special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, who gave the commendation while updating journalists on the status of the proposed two state Universities said the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu will also be upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

He noted that their establishment may be faster and earlier than expected, given the urgent attention and legislative support to the matter by the Lawmakers.

The special adviser lauded the House for supporting good governance in the state through quality legislation, noting that the House debated two bills proposing the establishment of two tertiary institutions in the state.

Wahad said, “I must express our appreciation to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and members of the state House of Assembly for the success we have achieved in education and other critical sectors. Their support at all times and quality legislations have made possible the good governance we are enjoying in the state today

“We are particularly happy that the lawmakers have thrown their support behind the establishment of the Universities of Education as well as that of Science and Technology in demonstration of the state government’s commitment to the growth of Education and Technology in the State. I am confident, history of good governance will be so kind to the Speaker and members of the great Assembly, whenever we are reflecting on activities that led to a new Lagos of our collective dream”, Wahab stated.

According to him, the passing of the Bills into Law will ensure that the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, are upgraded to the Lagos State University of Education, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu would be upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology with a special interest in vocational and entrepreneurship skills development.

He pointed out that it is obvious that LASU can no longer cope with the admission needs of the large student population in the state, hence, the need for the establishment of more universities, stressing that when the two new Universities commence operation, they will add value to science, technology, vocational and entrepreneurship skills development needed for rapid socio-economic growth of the State and the nation at large.