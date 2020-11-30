By Michael Oche,

In a bid to provide access to quality healthcare for pregnant women, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), has entered into partnership with PharmAccess Foundation, and Merck Sharp Dohme (MSD) for Mothers, and the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), to launch the MomCare (Smart Contracts for Maternity Care) Project.

The MomCare is an innovative, digital, and interactive financing approach to better quality care for pregnant women. It also seeks to improve the quality of maternal and newborn health care using SafeCare quality improvement methodology.

Speaking on the project, the Country Director of PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili said MomCare was developed to help track a mother’s journey through her pregnancy to ensure that she gets the adequate help she needs and at the time she needs it.

She said it is a service that innovates at the nexus of health care, finance, and technology to bring better access and quality healthcare to expectant mothers.

Also speaking about the project, during his opening remarks Dr. Ade Alakija, Board Chairman LASHMA mentioned that in a bid to continually increase the number of enrollees and improve the quality of care provided on the scheme, LASHMA has continued to explore partnerships with international and local development organizations, one of which has facilitated the introduction of the MomCare program through the Lagos State Health Scheme.

According to him, MomCare will use digital technology and data to track the journey of pregnant women throughout the maternal care period to ensure safe pregnancy and delivery and reduce maternal and neonatal mortality. He reiterated LASHMA’s commitment in working with PharmAccess Foundation and Merck Sharp Dorme (MSD) for Mothers, to bring to reality the possibilities that MomCare provides.

The Nigeria Director MSD for Mothers, Iyadunni Olubode during her opening speech mentioned that safe delivery is a fundamental right of every Nigerian woman and a collective right. According to her, the private sector must be supported by the private sector via special innovative fund to ensure better health outcomes. She also added that MSD for Mothers is proud to work with PharmAccess Foundation and Lagos State Health Management Agency.

PharmAccess Quality Director, Dr Ibironke Dada during her presentation, mentioned that MomCare will improve access and uptake of quality RMNCH services under LSHS. Dr Dada also added that MomCare will stimulate enrolment on the LSHS and catalyze local and international donor funding for RMNCH services. The event was attended by stakeholders in the Health sector.