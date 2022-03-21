Lagos State government and Tinubu Support Group on Sunday organised football novelty matches for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to mark his 70th birthday which comes up March 29th.

The carnival like novelty matches between Ex-Super Eagle players and Ex-Lagos indigenes International and one other were held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena was attended by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu , Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Dr. Kadiri Hamzat , Minister of Youths and Sports Development , Chief Sunday Dare, Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, members of National Assembly, Executive council members of Lagos State government, legislators among other prominent Nigerians.

The Tinubu Support Group used the forum to sensitize the spectators on the need to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is currently under taking political consultations across the country, in his quest to contest the presidential election in 2023 general election under the political platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The novelty match ended 2, Nil in favour of the Ex- Super Eagles Players against the Lagos Indigenes Ex- International.

The Ex- Super Eagle player that participated included c Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay Okocha, Victor Ikpeba, Tijani Babangida, Julius Aghahowa, Victor Agali, Taribo West , Mutiu Adepoju, Uche Okechukwu, Peter Rufai, Ike Shoromu, Garba Lawal , among others

Victor Agali scored the first goal 10 minutes into the first half against the Ex-Lagos International, reinforced his dexterity and converted a lovely cross from Jay Okocha, the captain of the Ex-Super Eagle side to another goal twelve minutes later in the second half.

In the first novelty match that was played, Team Asiwaju Lagos, comprising members of the state executive council and legislators played against Team Asiwaju Abuja consisting mainly National Assembly members led by Hon. James Faleke.

In the novelty match also played to mark the 70th birthday of the former Governor of Lagos State, Team Asiwaju Abuja scored the first goal of the match and Team Asiwaju Lagos equalised in the second half.