Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring a conducive business environment for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge at the closing ceremony of the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair themed: ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi

Hamzat, said the support was to enable the MSME sector maintain its key position of generating wealth and employment opportunities for the nation.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration would continue to place high premium on providing infrastructure to make the state safe, secure, functional and productive as an impetus towards achieving a sustainable economic growth.

He said the patronage of the fair had further justified the idea of the annual gathering, which continued to provide a platform for businesses to network and establish connections for greater value addition.

“We will continue to support the sector to thrive, especially in the area of maximising the huge opportunities in the value chains of the various sectors of the economy.

“Our administration will continue to partner with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Organised Private Sector through promotion of fiscal and investment initiatives to ease the burden of doing business in Lagos,” he said.

In her remarks, Commissioner for Lagos State Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, , Dr Lola Akande, said the fair was a restatement of the LCCI’s mandate to drive economic growth in the MSME sector.

She assured the sector of the state’s commitment to continue to provide conducive environment for businesses, investments and investors to thrive in the state.

Meanwhile, president LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, urged government at all levels to continue to address the issues of enabling environment in the country, especially as regards infrastructure.

This, she said, was to fully harness the huge enterprising resource of domestic and foreign investors for the diversification of the nation’s economy and the welfare of our people.