The Lagos State government, on Saturday, sealed off Havillah Event Centre in Oniru area of Lagos, where petrol was shared to guests as a souvenir at a party.

The event centre was sealed by officials of the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) “for Contravening Public Safety Rules.”

In a post titled, “Lagos Seals Event Centre”, the police said, “Rapid Response Squad working in conjunction with Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island for hosting a party during which litres of premium motor spirit (Petrol) in jerry can were given out as souvenirs.

“Two officials of the centre were arrested today while Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has directed that all those involved be arrested.

“The arrest was on the directive of the Lagos State Government that the centre be sealed and all parties involved arrested.”

Recall that Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had earlier on Saturday said that the state government would probe the use of petrol as souvenir at the party.

Omotoso said in a statement that the government’s attention had been drawn to a viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an events centre in Lagos.

He said there was no doubt that the action was dangerous and could lead to loss of lives and property, and it was against all safety measures in such places.

According to him, the Lagos State Government, through the Safety Commission will ensure that all parties to “the reprehensible action are made to account for it”.

“The safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to government.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and property be avoided,’’ Omotoso had said.

Meanwhile, the Erelu Okin of Kemta Kingdom, Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu, has apologised for sharing petrol as a souvenir at her installation party.

The apology was sequel to the backlash from Nigerians over the viral video where kegs of petrol with stickers “Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party” were shared at the ceremony.

The kegs of petrol were seen handed to guests at the party to celebrate Ogbu’s installation as Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta at the Havillah Event Place, Oniru in Lagos.

Ogbolu, who took to her verified Instagram page on Saturday, wrote: “I want to use this medium to apologise for the momentarily indiscretion of bringing fuel Souvernirs into the hall.

“My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times.

“I have paused to reflect and truly apologise and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms.”