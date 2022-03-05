The Lagos State government, on Saturday, said it was investigating a viral video on the social media showing gallons of petrol as souvenirs at a social event in Lagos.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement.

“There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

“The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided,” he added.

