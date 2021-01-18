BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Government has implored Council of Obas and Chiefs, Chairmen of LGs/LCDAs across the state, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council to embark on intense sensitisation on health precautions as the state combats the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Council of Obas and Chiefs, LG/LCDA Chairmen, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council reiterated that these measures have become expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infections.

He also urged the Chairmen of the 57 LGs and LCDAs to commence decontamination of their various domains, saying there is urgent need to ensure members of their communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus.

According to him, measures such as; the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitizers must not be taken for granted.

While commending stakeholders for their support in the wake of the pandemic in the year 2020, he assured that with the support of the citizens of Lagos state, the state will emerge from the health challenge stronger with better health structures and with a prosperous economy.