BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Thursday read the riot act to those planning to organize the second phase of the #EndSARS protest in Lekki area of the state on Saturday, saying anyone arrested would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The government also said that the protest will be counter-productive as it has discovered that some hidden agents of destruction and shadow parties were also planning to orchestrate violence and engage in looting spree through the protest.

Speaking at a joint press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Lagos State Secretariat, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN said though the constitution guarantees freedom of gathering but added that the same constitution forbids infringement on the right of other citizens from moving about their normal business.

Onigbanjo, who was flanked by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, his Information and Strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso said that where the right of those who are hell bent at protesting ends was where others citizens, who also have the right to move about begins.

He insisted that no citizen has the right to obstruct free movement in the state in the name of protest.

The commissioner said that beyond the infringement on the rights of others, mass gathering cannot be allowed in the state, especially with the prevailing circumstance arising from the second wave of COVID-19.

Also speaking, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu said that the police would never allow breakdown of law and order, especially when there were two conflicting groups organizing protests on the same issue, time and at the same venue.

He added that the police have the right to prevent what could lead to violence in the state.

Odumosu who also revealed the position of the state police command, said that the available intelligence and due threat analyses carried out on the planned protest, the command perceives such proposed protest as a calculated attempt to cause pandemonium, brouhaha and massive destruction of lives and properties under whatever guide and such will not be allowed in Lagos State.