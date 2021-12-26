The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, yesterday, completed the rehabilitation of 330KV Line Patrol, thus restoring power supply in Lagos and its environs.

The facility was destroyed following the vandalized pipeline fire which brought down five towers and a 330kV line on Friday.

However, confirming the rehabilitation, TCN, stated that, “Sequel to the vandalised pipeline fire which brought down five towers and a 330kV line, TCN has energised the second 330kV Akangba – Ikeja West line which had before the fire incident served as a redundant line on that axis, in keeping with TCN’s N-1 reliability criteria.

“According to the MD/CEO, TCN Engr. Dr. Sule Abdulaziz who flew in from Abuja to inspect the site of the incident, the second 330kV line which tripped during the incident was patrolled by TCN engineers and certified okay before it was energized. The line, he noted, was energized about 2:38 pm today and now wheels 121MW to the Akangba Transmission Substation.

“This, he noted, means that areas under Ikeja Disco whose supplies were affected by the pipeline fire incident will now have a normal supply of electricity.

“In view of the importance of transmission line redundancy, Engr. Abdulaziz said that TCN has already directed two contractors to mobilize to the site to commence the reconstruction of the towers and 330kV line.

“He reiterated the need for everyone to be part of the fight against vandalism of the nation’s assets.”

