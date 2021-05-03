BY BODE GBADEBO

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that state is proud of the Nigerian online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois.

LEADERSHIP reports that the group is popular for recreating and mimics multi-million dollar music videos, Hollywood movie trailers and epic pictures.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on Monday evening when the group visited him, praised Ikorodu Bois for their creativity, which he said has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international entertainent platforms.

“Today, I welcomed generational filmmaking talent Ikorodu Bois, whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and put their faces on billboards in Times Square, NY.

“As a State, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting me today,” the governor said.

He added that the state government was committed to developing the creative industry in Lagos in order to remain the number one destination for art, musical and other talents.

“We are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, art and creative talent generation in Africa,” Sanwo-Olu stated.