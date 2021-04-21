BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The Lagos state government, through the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has applauded the environmental sustainability efforts of Geocycle, Nigeria’s first full-fledged professional waste management service provider and one of the businesses of Lafarge Africa Plc.

Geocycle handles waste from a variety of waste-generation sectors, including; production, FMCG, and manufacturing in a safe, sustainable, and environmentally friendly manner. Through this, Geocycle is working towards attaining ‘AZero-Waste Future’ and the global goal of ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ and Waste-to-Energy (WtE) as the company collects waste and converts it to the energy required for cement production.

The management team of LAWMA led by the assistant general manager(AGM) admin, Mr. Taoreed Dosunmu, during a tour of the Geocycle plant in Ewekoro, Oginn State to explore areas of collaboration, commended Lafarge Africa for its contribution in combating waste management challenges facing Nigeria and called for cooperation between the private and public sectors towards environmental sustainability.

Safe waste disposal practices are a necessity to preserve the environment and there is a need for the public and private sector operators to collaborate and tackle the menace of landfills scattered across the country,” Dosunmu said.

Head of Geocycle, Lafarge Africa, Mr. Daniel Adedokun stated that, Lafarge as a member of LafargeHolcim, is committed to building for people and the planet with a focus on a circular economy which is a key part of its sustainability strategy.

Speaking further, Adedokun revealed that Lafarge will be introducing additional Geocycle waste disposal plants at its Ashaka and Mfamosing plants as the company looks to harness the benefits of co-processing, which eliminates waste materials through high temperature while at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions.