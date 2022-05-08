The Lagos Leather Fair, a platform created to unlock, and showcase the untapped potential of the African leather industry, will be celebrating 5 years of its transformative existence.

The Fair has continued to change the narrative within the leather industry as it continues to drive economic growth and create visibility and access to opportunities for Medium and Small Enterprises(MSMEs) across Nigeria and the wider continent.

This year’s edition, themed “LLF5”, will take place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from 11th to 12th of June.

The event will bring together local and international designers to showcase their products and services.

The fair will also feature a series of masterclasses and conversations with a broad range of speakers across multiple industries; interactive creative workspaces; and a series of catwalk shows.

The masterclasses will include; speakers, such as; Adeyinka Abimbola, Ehi Binitie, Ache Idachaba-Obaro, Papa Omotayo, Muyiwa Femi Pearse, Adenike Adeyemi amongst others.

Speaking on the fair, founder of Lagos Leather Fair, Femi Olayebi, expressed why the fifth edition is a milestone, saying; “we are excited to be back for our fifth edition. The Lagos Leather Fair has created and continues to create massive visibility for both starting and established designers.

“It has also provided empowerment opportunities for leathercraft trainers and manufacturers. Our vision is to ensure that the leather sector contributes significantly to the Nigerian economy and the broader African narrative, by driving change in the sector and addressing key industry challenges affecting the supply chain.” Over the last five years, the Lagos Leather Fair has impacted key stakeholders in the industry including—leather designers, raw materials producers, manufacturers, suppliers of machinery and equipment, trainers, retailers, and industry experts.

The Fair will also be launching a partnership with Kafawa – a training programme designed to bridge the skills gap in the industry and reduce youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Graduates from Kafawa’s pilot set will form this year’s Emerging Designers group at LLF5: an opportunity for the best of Kafawa’s newly-trained youth to formally make their entrance into the industry.