With less than three per cent of residents fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the Lagos State government said it would adopt concerted effort and work with the private sector to achieve mass vaccination of its residents.

The state’s commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this to journalists at the weekend, hinted that the Lagos State government planned to fully vaccinate four million residents before the end of December 2021.

Abayomi said the state government, through the Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), does not have the capacity alone to ramp up vaccination to this massive level in such a short time and before the deadline, hence the need to include the private sector.

“The public private partnership is similar to the strategy we deployed for escalating our COVID-19 testing which resulted in a dramatic increase in testing done in Lagos from an average of 200 a day to over 2,000 a day culminating in a total of 800,000 tests in less than a year and Lagos state accounting for more than 30 per cent alone of all COVID-19 PCR tests done in Nigeria.

‘’This demonstrates the power of public private partnerships, with the inclusion of the significant capacity of the private sector but the government retaining strict regulatory oversight and quality function,” he added.

With this approach, the commissioner said the state government intends to ramp up its vaccination strategy using the existing public facilities as well as inclusion of some private facilities, while emphasizing that the vaccines administered in public facilities is free and would remain free to the public as they were contributed by the federal government and donor partners.

Abayomi said those that wish to receive the vaccines within the comforts of a private facility can do so at a minimal administrative cost of N6,000 for two doses which covers the cost that the private sector will incur to facilitate the administration of the vaccine which includes logistics, personnel, quality oversight, administrative and overhead costs.

He added that the cost will be proportionally lower for a single dose or those wishing to take a single booster dose.