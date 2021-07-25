There was no strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols in yesterday’s local government election in Lagos State, a report released by Yiaga Africa’sWatching the Vote (WTV) said.

The report also said voters were intimidated and assaulted in some polling units.

In the report signed by the director of programmes, Cynthia Mbamalu, Yiaga Africa said: “No provision of hand sanitisers and handheld infrared thermometers across the polling units, there was no enforcement on the usage. Polling officials and voters were not adhering to the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical safety protocol and physical distancing.”

The report also said there was misconduct at the polling units with voters intimidated, harassed/assaulted in a few polling units during accreditation and voting in Ward B Badagry LGA.

The report also indicated that the election was characterised by late arrival of election materials with only APC and PDP with agents in all the polling units.

Yiaga Africa said it deployed trained, accredited roving observers to observe the process across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in the State.

The CSO said as at 8:30am, no polling unit was opened. The CSO said officials were seen in 61 of the polling units visited but that late opening and commencement of polls was a general observation across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Specifically, Mushin LGA recorded late deployment. Election officials were still waiting to be deployed to their assigned polling units by 8:16 am. By 10:00 am, only 17 of the polling units visited had polling officials present and were concluding set-up to commence accreditation and voting process,” the report obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday said.

On the deployment of observers by political parties for the election, Yiaga Africa said majority of political parties did not deploy party agents to the polls.

“APC and PDP party agents were the only party agents seen in the majority of the polling units visited. APC and PDP party agents were seen in the majority of the polling units visited. While other party agents were seen in a few polling units.

“On the eve of the election, the analysis of the final list of candidates for the election as of 5pm, 23rd July 2021, revealed that a total of 133 candidates will be contesting for the office of the Chairman with 131 Vice Chairmanship candidates. Of the 133 candidates for the office for the Chairman, 16 are women and of the 131 Vice Chairman candidates, 106 are women. Indicating that the contesting parties fielded more women for the office of the Vice-Chairman.