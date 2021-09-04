Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that the state government is considering decentralization of all the processes of getting approvals for structural developments in the state by ceding authority to district offices that would act on behalf of the government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this when the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners led by its national president, Mr. Oluwatoyin Ayinde, led management team members on a courtesy visit to the Governor at the State House, Marina added that the effort was being supported by regeneration activities across several communities to bring back the lost glory of the state.

The Governor said Lagos was developing faster than the projection of the government, given the number of people that came into the state daily and a deluge of applications regularly received on developments’ approvals.

He said: “We have recently just approved the procurement of state-of-the-art software that can fast-track the front-end and back-end activities and improve time for getting approval. Once this software is launched, there would be a quick turnaround in submission and processing of approvals.”

Sanwo-Olu said his administration would consider the possibility of creating the Office of Town Planner General for the state to help sustain the achievement recorded and also help future governments in their planning blueprint.

Also speaking, Ayinde said Lagos was rated first among 17 other states, because of the sustainability of its planning framework, stressing that the state had created structures to meet the national standards.

The NITP boss said the recruitment of 70 professional town planners into the civil service was another pace-setting decision taken by the Lagos Government in achieving coordinated development in the state.

Ayinde applauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for strengthening the state’s planning laws, urging the governor to pay attention to the implementation of Lagos’ development master plan and regional plans.