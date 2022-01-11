Lagos State council of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has announced the suspension of its industrial action barely 10 hours after the commencement of the three-day warning strike.

The chairman of the association, Olurotimi Awojide, who disclosed this in a video said it was the decision of the deliberation at an emergency meeting of the union which was held yesterday in its secretariat Amara-Olu Street on Agidingbi Road in Ikeja, Lagos.

The congress, which was scheduled to hold by 12 noon, could not commence until around 4 p.m. as a result of the union’s request for documentary evidence.

The union, however, said the details of the agreement entered with the government will soon be released.

It would be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu held a closed-door meeting with them at the state House, Marina on Sunday evening to address the grievances of the nursing workforce in the state.

It was further gathered that at the end of the two hours meeting, both the government and the union agreed on a number of issues that had been causing disaffection between the two parties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pledged the government’s sincerity in the implementation of all that was agreed on, to the delight of the representatives of the nurses.

