Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Lagos Ogun Joint Development Commission.

The ceremony took place at the Marquee of the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta and was witnessed by top government functionaries from the two states, traditional rulers, federal and state lawmakers and captains of industry.

At the event, Governor Abiodun said the launch of the Joint Development Commission will initiate and accelerate more projects to boost ease of doing business, movement of people, goods and services, as well as stimulate industrialisation along the border communities and ensure a wholesome development of the two states.

He said the signing of a, “historic Memorandum of Understanding” took cognisance of what had been envisioned, leading to the establishment of the Prof. Akin Mabogunje’s Committee on Redeployment of Lagos Megacity Region Plan between 2005 and 2006.

Governor Abiodun said the commission would forge a common alliance between the two states to jointly tackle issues bordering on security, sanitation, traffic and transportation, waste management, water supply, land use planning, infrastructure development and maintenance, urban renewal and slum upgrading for the mutual benefit of the people and the generality of Nigerians.

Earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the emergence of Lagos as a megacity with a population of over 22 million people has made it expedient for greater synergy with other states, especially Ogun for sustainable socioeconomic development.

He described the MoU as a “game changer” that will transform the urban agglomeration that Lagos State has become.

“In light of current global practices in managing megacities, it has become obvious that the best way to accelerate socioeconomic development in Lagos and Ogun States is by embracing a more collaborative approach for growth, development and urban sustainability.

“The joint MoU is a sustainable development agenda under which Lagos and Ogun States will combine resources to meet our present socioeconomic needs and prepare for the future.’’