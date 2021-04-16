ADVERTISEMENT

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD) has obtained a N1.5 million compensation for a casual worker, Muraina Taiwo, from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) for injuries he suffered while working for his former employer.

Justice Mustapha Tijani awarded the sum to Taiwo against Nahman Construction Limited, for refusing to foot his medical bills after he sustained serious injuries while on duty.

Justice Tijani ordered the defendant, the construction company to pay the sum of N1.5 million to Taiwo,as compensation for trauma and pains suffered as a result of the injuries.

The judge also ordered the defendant to pay the claimant’s salary from August 2015 to the date the judgment was delivered.

According to the director of OPD, Dr. Babajide Martins, Taiwo, a casual worker at the defendant’s construction site at Landmark Event Centre, where he had an accident in September 2015 was rushed to the hospital and surgery was carried out on his leg after the payment of the hospital bills by the defendant.

Dr. Martins said the defendant refused to pay for a second surgery on the claimant after he was informed by the hospital that another round of surgery was required to correct the injury to his knees, adding that stoppage of the claimant’s salary, despite non-termination of his employment, compounded his situation.