The Lagos State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Adegbola Dominic, is dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Dominic died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.

Confirming his demise, the state publicity secretary of the party, Gani Taofeek, in a statement said, “The Lagos State PDP chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic has just died of COVID-19 related ailments.

‘’The late senior medical practitioner has been an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard earned money into philantropism. He was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.

“Dr Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group.

‘’He had held many political positions, notable amongst being state SDP officer; state Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); state Chairman of Lagos PDP,” the statement said.

The party’s spokesman also said in the statement that the late chairman once contested Lagos State governorship seat on the platform of APGA.

“He was the Jakande group candidate for the Lagos west senatorial primary of the SDP, in a contest between him and Bola Tinubu.”

Taofik described Dominic’s death, “as martyrdom as he was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, pauperized and less privileged. He stood for the development of Lagos and he sure regrets that this Lagos is not as he wished.

“He will be forever remembered in Lagos Politics. We condole with his family. All PDP flags In the state shall fly at half mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him.

‘’Burial arrangements shall be as presented by the family.”