A Frontline Governorship aspirant in Lagos, Prince Wale Gomez, has lauded the federal high court ruling on removal of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Eric Igwe, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press statement sent to journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, Prince Gomez described the ruling as victory for democracy noting that the people voted for the party (PDP) and not the candidates.

He praised the judiciary for the courageous judgment and congratulated the party in Ebonyi State for the victory, and urged them to send names to the INEC for swearing in purposes and documentation.

He however thumbed down the option of conducting a fresh election in the state as suggested by the court, arguing that the best thing could have been for the court to ask the party to nominate fresh candidates or the aspirants that came second in the Primary Election to be sworn in as the governor.

Prince Gomez added that the judgement would make politicians to respect their political parties as supreme and would always respect the mandates given to them by it.

The statement breads in parts: “I am very elated at the news of the ruling by an Abuja federal High court asking the Governor and Deputy of Ebonyi State to vacate their seats. This is indeed, victory for our democracy.

“I congratulate the people of Ebonyi and I urged them to come together and send fresh nominations to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I am however miffed at the option given by the court suggesting that the INEC could conduct a fresh election in the state. This should not be in my opinion. The court should have ordered that the aspirant that came second at the primary election that former Governor Umahi won to be sworn in as the governor.

“Be that as it may, I also congratulate the Judiciary for the landmark courageous judgement and with this, politicians would learn to respect their parties and recognise that victories at any election belong to the party and not the candidates”.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had sacked the governor and his deputy on grounds that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election on March 2019 and not its candidate.

It ruled that having defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Umahi and his deputy cannot transfer the mandate of the PDP to the APC.

Citing section 221 of the constitution, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the PDP immediately send names of replacements to INEC so that fresh elections can be conducted.

Justice Ekwo also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cease from recognising Umahi and Igwe as the governor and deputy governor of the Ebonyi State.