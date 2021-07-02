As part of efforts to promote education in Lagos State, the House of Assembly on Thursday debated the two bills that proposed the establishment of University of Education and that of Science and Technology in the state,

The bills, which scaled through second reading on Thursday were committed into the House Committee on Education (Tertiary), which was asked by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to report back to the House in two weeks.

While debating the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the University of Education, Lagos (UNEDLAG) at plenary, Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1) said in the establishment of the university that it was important that there should be pre degree programmes, which he said is very important in the bill.

According to him such consideration is necessary because it will help to absorb candidates seeking admission, stressing that there was a provision in the bill that will make the university to be self independent.

“The inclusion of Vocational training will also make the students self employed,” he added.

Hon. Sani Okanlawon, in his contribution, opined that Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education and Michael Otedola College of Education should be upgraded into a university.

“The society has rejected NCE and what is the benefit of going to a school where your certificate will not be recognized,’’ he said.

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu 1) who expressed optimism about the university, told his colleagues that he was a product of ACCOED and that afterwards taught for five years.

“The creation of a new varsity is a good thing. This bill takes care of the welfare of both lecturers and students”, he added.