The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a popular Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, a.k.a Baba Ijesha, for alleged defilement of a minor.

In a statement by the Lagos Police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, the Police said the case of defilement was reported on April 19, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7 year old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

The statement added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice on the matter.