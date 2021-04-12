BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it has dismissed one of its officers, Eze Aiwansoba, a Sergeant attached to the special protection unit, Base 16, Ikeja, for allegedly firing and attempting to kill his lover identified as Joy Ndubueze in Lagos.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement made available to journalists, said the incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal.

The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated 2nd February, 2021.

“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311 dated 3rd February, 2021,’’ he said.

He added that the state CID had written a letter to the state’s Director of Public Prosecution, for legal advice, which was eventually replied, noting that the sergeant would be charged to court for attempted murder contrary to Section 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adejobi said that the Ex-sergeant was consequently charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on February 9, 2021, with attempted murder of Joy Ndubueze; saying the case was ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas.