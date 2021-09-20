Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), yesterday, raised the alarm that the Tin-Can Island ports, Lagos; Onne port, Port-Harcourt; Delta and Calabar ports quay walls are collapsing and needed urgent attention to forestall total collapse.

In a press statement by the general manager, corporate and strategic communications, Olaseni Alakija and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, he said the managing director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the authority needed huge fund to repair the collapsing quay walls.

The acting MD who stated this during the first retreat for the reconstituted board of directors of the authority, themed “Expanding the Frontiers of Service Excellence,” said the authority has opened correspondences with multilateral financial institutions for long term low interest loans for port infrastructure upgrades and expansion.

According to Bello-Koko, Nigeria with a rich aquatic endowments and her border with landlocked nations make the development of her deep seaports necessary and a huge potential revenue earner for the nation.