The Lagos State Government through its education ministry of Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) has assured stakeholders of prioritising a harmonized school calendar that will consist of instructional days of learning for all schools in the state, as it prepares for the 2021/22 academic session.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos, noting that the harmonized school calendar for both public and private schools in the state will ensure that students spend productive instructional hours in the classrooms, as the meeting also served as pre-emptive measure in planning for unforeseen events and circumstances.

According to her, “It is part of our mandate to ensure we come up with a harmonized school calendar for all schools within the state, taking into consideration the lessons that came with the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protest. These lessons have enabled us to take the bold step to consider the type of flexibility that may be needed for all our schools to ensure quality across board.”

Seriki-Ayeni further noted that the harmonized calendar would ensure that schools are held accountable on the same standards, adding that the pandemic and other emergencies have facilitated the need to create proactive policies and embed flexibility that schools may need when they have some circumstances beyond their control to ensure the safety of students, teachers.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, who was represented by the Director, Basic Education Services, Mrs Oredolapo Fagorunsi while commending the agency for its proactive efforts towards ensuring a 2021/2022 academic calendar that reinforces quality across board stressed that planning is key to quality and sustainable education service delivery.