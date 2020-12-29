BY GEORGE OKOJIE |



Lagos State commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Monday raised the alarm over the sale of fake COVID-19 certificates in the state.

The commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi who disclosed this at a press conference to give update on second wave of the virus in Lagos said it has come to the attention of the government that a number of

people who came into the country were patronising individuals who sell fake COVID-19 results certificates.

Abayomi said the government was currently putting machinery in place to apprehend those doing such unscrupulous businesses.

As Lagos continued to record an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in recent weeks, he warned the residents against reckless lifestyle.

Abayomi explained that the lifestyle adjustment to be adopted by citizens would include adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols including proper and regular use of face masks, following social distancing guidelines and avoiding mass gatherings.

Others according to him are, imbibing and practicing regular hand and respiratory hygiene, submitting for tests if symptomatic, self-isolating if positive and presenting to an isolation centre for follow up.

The commissioner noted that the state government would continue to educate and engage citizens on safety protocols and the need to take responsibility against the infection whilst also enforcing various guidelines and directives given by the government.

“We will deploy effective messaging and education via our various public information channels and platforms, while we enforce all guidelines through the respective state agencies,” he said.

While explaining the changing profile of COVID-19 disease, Abayomi attributed reason for the second wave of COVID-19 to include, opening up of the economy; general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens; re-opening of schools; large religious congregations and social gatherings and entertainment.

He noted that COVID-19 positivity for inbound travelers coming into Lagos is on the rise with an increase of eight per cent this week alone and four per cent cumulatively.